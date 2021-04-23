FCCC receives more complaints against traders

Complaints continue to be received against some traders taking advantage of the current COVID-19 situation.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it does will not tolerate any unscrupulous behaviour from traders who are unreasonably increasing their prices.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, says these traders are overcharging Fijians.

He adds their main priority is to protect consumers from being misled or cheated.

Teams from the Commission are currently on the ground actively monitoring businesses.

FCCC has successfully prosecuted 12 traders in less than three months for overcharging consumers.

Courts have also imposed a maximum fine of $10,000 for some traders.