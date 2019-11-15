FCC calling on Churches to take COVID-19 seriously

The Fiji Council of Churches has stressed that COVID-19 is a real issue and has to be taken seriously.

President Reverend. Dr. Tevita Banivanua says this follows the Fijian style of living where some don’t take everything seriously.

Rev. Dr Banivanua is urging Fijians to adhere to COVID-19 health warnings considering the effects of the killer disease in overseas countries.

“We are to adhere to whatever has been said because the way it has been spread to other places has given us difficulty because in Fiji we don’t normally take things seriously sometimes because shaking of hands and things like that are part and partial of our everyday life. We can shake hands to – three times in one day so these are the warning we are trying to give out to our members.”

Rev.Dr Banivanua says the Fiji Council of Churches has canceled some of their events as a precautionary measure.