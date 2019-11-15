Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister visits to thank and encourage health care workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact|Military called in to assist with Lautoka operations|Samoa tests eight for COVID-19|One-off repatriation flights to be organized|Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages|Kavewa Island on lockdown|Fiji Airways suspends flights, implements leave without pay|Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19|FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm|Fijians take precautionary measures|COVID-19: MOH ramp up contact tracing|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 22, 2020 4:27 pm
The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is taking stringent measures in its fight against COVID-19.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is taking stringent measures in its fight against COVID-19.

This comes as its senior western journalist, Filipe Naikaso, is in voluntary self-isolation.

Naikaso came in close contact with the person who was confirmed as the second COVID-19 case, the mother of the first patient.

Article continues after advertisement

This was during an interview Naikaso conducted and before the woman was put in isolation.


Senior Western Journalist, Filipe Naikaso.[Source: File Photo]

Naikaso and FBC is working closely with the Ministry of Health, to ensure that all health protocols are followed.

Apart from him, the FBC West office team which comprises of another three staff which had been in contact with Naikaso are also self-isolating for the next 14 days.

Naikaso says there were other journalists from other media companies who were him when they tried to interview the Mother in relation to her son’s condition at that time.

“Basically since yesterday, I’ve been in one room in our flat. My family they’ve gone up to my in-laws place and this is all just precautionary measures. Hardly anything you could do but just read books, watch movies and go on the internet. I am just confined to the room and I believe it’s the best thing at the moment.”

In light of the global pandemic and with two cases in Fiji, FBC is advising the general public that it will not be accepting any visitors at its premises in Suva, Nadi and Labasa.

All correspondence regarding death notices and other notices are to be emailed, faxed or phoned through.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.