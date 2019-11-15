FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is taking stringent measures in its fight against COVID-19.

This comes as its senior western journalist, Filipe Naikaso, is in voluntary self-isolation.

Naikaso came in close contact with the person who was confirmed as the second COVID-19 case, the mother of the first patient.

This was during an interview Naikaso conducted and before the woman was put in isolation.



Senior Western Journalist, Filipe Naikaso.[Source: File Photo]

Naikaso and FBC is working closely with the Ministry of Health, to ensure that all health protocols are followed.

Apart from him, the FBC West office team which comprises of another three staff which had been in contact with Naikaso are also self-isolating for the next 14 days.

Naikaso says there were other journalists from other media companies who were him when they tried to interview the Mother in relation to her son’s condition at that time.

“Basically since yesterday, I’ve been in one room in our flat. My family they’ve gone up to my in-laws place and this is all just precautionary measures. Hardly anything you could do but just read books, watch movies and go on the internet. I am just confined to the room and I believe it’s the best thing at the moment.”

In light of the global pandemic and with two cases in Fiji, FBC is advising the general public that it will not be accepting any visitors at its premises in Suva, Nadi and Labasa.

All correspondence regarding death notices and other notices are to be emailed, faxed or phoned through.