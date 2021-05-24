Home

FBC achieves full vaccination target

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 2, 2021 4:15 pm

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has achieved its 100 percent vaccination target with its staff.

With the staff being fully vaccinated, FBC today hosted its Diwali celebrations marking the festival of lights.

This year may not have been easy for any organization as the COVID-19 pandemic brought in hardships but FBC Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they still managed to retain its staff.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Diwali celebration is a positive way forward for FBC.

“It is very great to see this enthusiasm and especially this year as many were away home during the COVID period and it’s just a great feeling for everyone to come forward and look forward to something positive.”

Director Human Resources, Janice Singh, says vaccinating the staff has been daunting as many of them were reluctant to take their jabs.

“It was also very important for us to use a more consultative approach as some employees were already skeptical about taking the vaccine. As an employer, we are responsible for all our employees and we needed to do what we had to do to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

FBC has two staff who have resigned as they decided not to get vaccinated.

