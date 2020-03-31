Father continues providing for family despite temporarily unemployed

“Being without a job will not stop me from providing for my family.”

This were the words of Pacific Destinations staff Mesake Narogo who is temporarily unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Narogo who lives in Korovuto village says he has decided to farm and fish in order to put food on the table for his three kids and wife.

The 42-year-old driver says he is currently planting cassava but is also thinking of getting some seeds from the Agriculture Office.

Narogo says it hasn’t been easy as he has gotten used to the office work, however, the reality is that he needs to provide for his family.

He says he will not give up and will use this opportunity to toil his land and not sit around and wait for assistance.

Narogo says he plans his day accordingly and also takes his two sons with him to farm and fish.

He has also called on workers that maybe temporarily unemployed not to lose hope and find ways of providing for their families during this difficult period.

