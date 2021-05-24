Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border

Many commercial farmers and businesses operating at the Sawani border in Naitasiri are waiting eagerly for the re-opening of borders in Viti Levu.

Many Naitasiri farmers have endured losses in recent months while doing business at the border.

Commercial farmer, Malakai Naikara, says he believes it is about time to open the border as they have been heavily impacted but wants it done safely.

“Border closure in Sawani has affected our earnings. However, adhering to safety protocols remains paramount, if we want borders to open up soon.”

The manager for Skyline Supermarket, Naaz says business has been unsatisfactory since May.

“We wait for the borders to be opened. Because my shop is up there so my business is really down. It’s really affecting us because the border is closed here and most of our customers were from Naitasiri.”

A good number of Fijians turned up at the Sawani containment border in Naitasiri for early morning exchanges or trading with strict adherence to physical distancing requirements.

