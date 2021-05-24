Home

Family resorts to backyard gardening

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 3:49 pm

While a number of families are struggling to afford their basic needs, a family of eight in Naitata, Navua had to knock on the doors of their neighbors for food.

37-year-old single mother Parma Wati says her two children are working but on reduced days and at times they don’t have anything to eat.

Wati says she has now started backyard farming.

“I just want everything to be ok for my children. I have planted some cassava and other stuff. I just want to help my children so that they have food.”

Wati who lives in a rundown house says they are also being assisted by Bula Frog Children’s charity group.

