Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house

A family living in a makeshift tent in Saweni, Lautoka received the key to their one bedroom house over the weekend.

This is after the Voice of Needy Foundation team had visited the family in March to deliver groceries and discovered how the parents and their 5 year old daughter were living.

While receiving the key, Joyreen Samsen says she still couldn’t believe it as they now have their own home.

“I feel really happy because this foundation helped us in this situation during hard times and it has touched my heart.”

Samsen says they had moved from Nausori to Saweni for work, however due to the pandemic it made things more difficult.

She says they were thankful that her family had given her a piece of land to live in for the past few months, however the temporary shelter was not suitable for their daughter.

Samsen says they did not even have a proper toilet and bathroom.

Voice of Needy Foundation Trustee and Treasurer Vandhana Sharma says during their visit they were shocked at how the family were living and made it their mission to assist them.

Sharma also thanked their donors for funding this project.

