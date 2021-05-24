Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|COVID case numbers exceed 500|PM commends community leaders|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|FBC mentioned by mistake says MOH|Fiji’s test positivity doubles WHO threshold|Increasing COVID cases with severe diseases are concerning|High number of breach arrests is upsetting: Tudravu|Police to impose spot fines soon|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|More areas emerge including Old People's Home|Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 5, 2021 12:21 pm

A family living in a makeshift tent in Saweni, Lautoka received the key to their one bedroom house over the weekend.

This is after the Voice of Needy Foundation team had visited the family in March to deliver groceries and discovered how the parents and their 5 year old daughter were living.

While receiving the key, Joyreen Samsen says she still couldn’t believe it as they now have their own home.

Article continues after advertisement

“I feel really happy because this foundation helped us in this situation during hard times and it has touched my heart.”
Samsen says they had moved from Nausori to Saweni for work, however due to the pandemic it made things more difficult.

She says they were thankful that her family had given her a piece of land to live in for the past few months, however the temporary shelter was not suitable for their daughter.

Samsen says they did not even have a proper toilet and bathroom.

Voice of Needy Foundation Trustee and Treasurer Vandhana Sharma says during their visit they were shocked at how the family were living and made it their mission to assist them.

Sharma also thanked their donors for funding this project.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.