Families receive hot meals from First Responders

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 5:05 am

Around 600 hot meals were delivered to families in Toguru, Wainivedio and Tokotoko in Navua yesterday by a non-government organization the First Responders.

First Responders founder Sarah Conrad says they are assisting families who work in the informal sector including carpenters, those who are self-employed and fishermen.

These families were identified by the advisory councilors and their hot meals initiative started three weeks ago.

Conrad says they came up with the idea of hot meals during tropical cyclone Ana.

She says after the lockdown they decided to assist the local community.

“We delivered 600 and it brings a total of 900. Next week we will be coming to the west and that will be another 100 hot meals.”

Advisory Councillor Teresa Wise says they have received a good response from families who have been assisted.

“I am grateful that they have come out to help our people as you know a lot of them are not employed and they also gave out baby nappies, diapers and milk to some of our communities last week.”

First Responders member Sheemal Kumar says they also conducted a baby food drive and have assisted 60 families.

The drive will continue next week.

