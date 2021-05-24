Families in Nawaka receive timely assistance

More assistance continue to pour in for those currently in lockdown areas.

Voice of Needy Foundation yesterday provided 709 sanitary kits to the families living in Nawaka who are in the containment zone.

Coordinator, Avinesh Prasad, says after receiving numerous messages from women in the area who were in need of sanitary items, they decided to reach out.

“We have been receiving messages on our Facebook page whereby ladies have been using old socks, clothes and papers.”

Prasad says in addition to this, they will also be providing 40 families in the lockdown area of Nawaka with baby items.