Families in Nadi receive timely assistance

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 22, 2020 4:35 pm
A few families in Nadi were all smiles today as they received essential food items from the Rotary Club of Lautoka.

Club Youth Ambassador Melissa Natawake says they are trying to play their part in assistance Fijians hit by the impacts of COVID-19.

Natawake says providing the much needed assistance to families in is heartwarming.

“It’s been really hard as I worked in the tourism industry as well and to see the need is quite sad as some people don’t have food for their children and babies, it’s just hard times and it tugs on your heart strings when you see the need out there and we are trying to help as much as we can.”

Makereta Baleilodoni a former director at South Sea Cruise says she is grateful for the assistance provided by the Rotary Club of Lautoka.

Baleilodoni says the food items will last her family for the next few weeks.

The Club has assisted 50 families since the pandemic and are aiming to help 300 families.

