COVID-19
Families in isolation receive food assistance

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 8:05 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Food distribution continues today for those in targeted lockdown areas or those in home isolation.

The government through its outsourcing initiative has been able to deliver food items to those in need through teams from Shop N Save and Newworld Supermarket.

The two Supermarkets were selected earlier this month to supply and distribute household packs to Fijians in targeted lockdown areas and home isolation.

The team was able to deliver food packs to Kinoya, Caubati, Sele Road, Naqila Road, Wainivula Road and Sarosaro Place this morning.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

