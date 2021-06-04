Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated |Police begin charging people for breach of isolation|We don’t get involved says NZ|Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves|HA closes as a precaution|Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Deluxe The No.1 Pte Ltd provides online shoe shopping|Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed|Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don’t believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes need for vaccination|Frontline healthcare workers cannot stay home: Dr Sahukhan|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 4:25 pm

The hardships for several families in Wainadoi, outside Lami, has increased following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A family of eight is struggling to meet their daily needs as the only breadwinner is not working.

Salaseini Kavunona, her five siblings, and three children are relying on food ration to survive.

Article continues after advertisement

Kavunona says her husband who works as a forklift driver is stuck in Suva.

“It’s very hard for us. It’s very difficult. We need to survive every day. I know everyone is facing difficulties.”

Kavunona says they are now resorting to whatever little produce they can get from their farm to get by.

The pandemic has also affected 57-year-old Sarila Devi who has been selling sweets and snacks for 14 years to take care of her daughter

Several charitable organizations and groups have been assisting vulnerable people in these areas.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.