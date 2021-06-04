Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves

The hardships for several families in Wainadoi, outside Lami, has increased following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A family of eight is struggling to meet their daily needs as the only breadwinner is not working.

Salaseini Kavunona, her five siblings, and three children are relying on food ration to survive.

Kavunona says her husband who works as a forklift driver is stuck in Suva.

“It’s very hard for us. It’s very difficult. We need to survive every day. I know everyone is facing difficulties.”

Kavunona says they are now resorting to whatever little produce they can get from their farm to get by.

The pandemic has also affected 57-year-old Sarila Devi who has been selling sweets and snacks for 14 years to take care of her daughter

Several charitable organizations and groups have been assisting vulnerable people in these areas.