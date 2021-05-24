Home

Families assisted under Solo Moms project

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 27, 2021 12:03 pm

More than 600 families have been assisted under the Solo Moms Project during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager, Esther Karanavatu says assistance including basic food items are not only for single mothers but for the vulnerable groups as well.

Karanavatu says the Organisation has received a lot of requests from families in the Central and Western divisions.

She adds as a single mother, she understands the challenges and hardships many families are currently facing.

“With single mums living on their own, with their children right about now it has to do with finance and food security. And also accessing educational materials for the online platform. Most of the single mothers who go through our project do not have access to gadgets for their children.”

The Solo Moms Project has been using the donations given to them to purchase food rations and are delivering them directly to those in need.

