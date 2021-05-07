Families adapt to ongoing challenges

Isolation and joblessness are severely affecting people’s mental well-being.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says families across Fiji are trying to adapt to the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.

Singh says the worry and stress over Coronavirus could lead to difficulty sleeping or eating.

“As a mental health specialist, I would like to emphasize that it is very important for adults to remember that their children look up to you for guidance on how to react to stressful events.”

Singh says people should engage themselves in various activities as a coping mechanism and to keep their mind off of the pandemic.