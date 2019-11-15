False information can affect the nation’s mentality

The spread of false information regarding COVID-19 affects the mentality of Fijians especially those medical staff on the ground.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says unverified information posted on social media is not helping their staff to focus on what needs to be done.

Dr Waqainabete says health professionals are being vigilant in their response to the global pandemic and needs everyone’s support.

He says misinformation can have an impact on the nation, meanwhile Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed that there are only 2 cases recorded in the last 24hours. .

“They create fear mongering and panic. From a mental health perspective it’s not helping with our mental health of our nation. But also more importantly it’s not helping our staff to focus. We must remember that this patient who is now well in Lautoka hospital. When he presented to Lautoka Hospital. He came and was picked up by our staff who were very vigilant and we needed our staff to be vigilant. We cannot have them to be distracted. Therefore I continue to ask those who purposefully put out fear mongering and panic type messages to stop.”

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho reiterates those caught spreading misinformation will be held accountable

“The laws are already in place. There’s relevant legislations in place that we are working with and that the police officers are investigators are very much aware of. And that’s what we’re using in monitoring these things.”

Meanwhile, police have taken into custody a man for allegedly spreading false information in relation to the COVID-19 situation.

The 41-year-old had posted information about confirmed COVID-19 case in the Central Division.

This is a second such case as of yesterday.