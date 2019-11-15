Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact|Military called in to assist with Lautoka operations|Samoa tests eight for COVID-19|One-off repatriation flights to be organized|Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages|Kavewa Island on lockdown|Fiji Airways suspends flights, implements leave without pay|Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19|FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm|Fijians take precautionary measures|COVID-19: MOH ramp up contact tracing|Fijians warned to adhere to restrictions|COVID-19 business plan is essential|MOH prioritizes contact tracing for COVID-19|Police warn against COVID-19 misinformation|Five checkpoints established to monitor movement in Lautoka|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

False information can affect the nation’s mentality

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 22, 2020 12:55 pm
The spread of false information regarding COVID-19 affects the mentality of Fijians

The spread of false information regarding COVID-19 affects the mentality of Fijians especially those medical staff on the ground.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says unverified information posted on social media is not helping their staff to focus on what needs to be done.

Dr Waqainabete says health professionals are being vigilant in their response to the global pandemic and needs everyone’s support.

Article continues after advertisement

He says misinformation can have an impact on the nation, meanwhile Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed that there are only 2 cases recorded in the last 24hours. .

“They create fear mongering and panic. From a mental health perspective it’s not helping with our mental health of our nation. But also more importantly it’s not helping our staff to focus. We must remember that this patient who is now well in Lautoka hospital. When he presented to Lautoka Hospital. He came and was picked up by our staff who were very vigilant and we needed our staff to be vigilant. We cannot have them to be distracted. Therefore I continue to ask those who purposefully put out fear mongering and panic type messages to stop.”

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho reiterates those caught spreading misinformation will be held accountable

“The laws are already in place. There’s relevant legislations in place that we are working with and that the police officers are investigators are very much aware of. And that’s what we’re using in monitoring these things.”

Meanwhile, police have taken into custody a man for allegedly spreading false information in relation to the COVID-19 situation.

The 41-year-old had posted information about confirmed COVID-19 case in the Central Division.

This is a second such case as of yesterday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.