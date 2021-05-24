Failure to wear masks in public continues

102 public health infringement notices were issued over the last two days with 71 people booked for failing to wear a mask.

Acting police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says 58 cases were recorded during the first 24-hour period from Tuesday morning until yesterday morning.

Tudravu says 51 cases were recorded for failure to wear a face mask

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division recorded 22 cases, Central 19, Southern and East had five cases each.

Tudravu says four public health infringement notices were issued in the last 24-hour period.

Four infringement notices were issued for breach of curfew while three PSV drivers were issued for breaching the 50% Ministry of Health Guidelines.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard