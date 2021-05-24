Home

Failure to wear masks in public continues

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 12:08 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

102 public health infringement notices were issued over the last two days with 71 people booked for failing to wear a mask.

Acting police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says 58 cases were recorded during the first 24-hour period from Tuesday morning until yesterday morning.

Tudravu says 51 cases were recorded for failure to wear a face mask

The Western Division recorded 22 cases, Central 19, Southern and East had five cases each.

Tudravu says four public health infringement notices were issued in the last 24-hour period.

Four infringement notices were issued for breach of curfew while three PSV drivers were issued for breaching the 50% Ministry of Health Guidelines.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.