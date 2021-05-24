Home

Failure to wear face masks concerning

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 25, 2021 7:15 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Over the last 48-hour period, two-hundred and six Fijians were issued fines for failing to wear a face masks.

The Southern Division recorded the highest number of bookings for failure to wear a mask with 123 reports.

Western Division recorded 66 bookings, Eastern Division recorded nine and the Central Division had eight cases.

Article continues after advertisement

Overall there were 232 Public Health Infringement Notices issued during the 48-hour period.

The Southern Division recorded 128 of the bookings.

The Western Division recorded the second highest with 73 bookings, Northern 14, East nine and Central Division recorded eight cases.

Other bookings recorded were for failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle with 12 reports, breach of curfew 10 cases and four bookings were made in the Northern Division for failure to comply with the 2-meters distancing rule.

