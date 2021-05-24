Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases

The Ministry of Health is now preparing hospitals for any likely surge in COVID-19 cases.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says there is an increase in evidence of positive cases in the community.

“What we need to sort out is what we can do in the country in terms of our COVID safe measures and preparing our hospitals for any surge hospitals, severe illness, and untoward effects.”

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong

While health facilities are being prepared, Doctor Fong has stressed that the possibility of reintroducing earlier curfews, placing more restrictions on gatherings, and escalating further their masking mandates is always under consideration.

Doctor Fong says along with the Delta variant, they are now working on the assumption that the Omicron variant is already in Fiji and is being transmitted within the community.

“In Fiji’s context, it will mean it will come in a group of people that are highly vaccinated so that is a good part for us. The unfortunate part is that with omicron because it is highly transmissible the number of cases will be really high so the percentage of a big number of cases no matter what the percentage will be really high. I am talking about severe cases.”

Doctor Fong has once again called on Fijians to get vaccinated to ensure they are protected against deadly diseases.