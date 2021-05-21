Home

Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 28, 2021 8:13 pm

Fiji recorded its highest daily toll of 46 positive cases of COVID-19 today, all from the Central Division.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says 43 of the cases are linked to existing clusters that were detected under contact tracing and targeted screening.

“The cases are as follows, 28 cases are from Nadali in Nausori, three are from Navosai and are linked to a Narere funeral cluster, two from Muanikoso, nine from the Navy cluster of which were in Kinoya and one is from Nadonumai in Lami, and one from the Samabula funeral cluster.”

Doctor Fong says three new cases are currently not linked to any of the other cases under investigation.

He says two of the active cases are currently being managed in intensive care unit.

He adds that all the active cases are in the Suva-Nausori containment zone and there’s a significant increase in the daily cases reported in the Central Division.

“It is important to note that majority of these cases were found as a result of our extensive contact tracing effort and they are actually linked to clusters we were currently investigating. So this increase was not unexpected at all but it should serve to show us all how easily this virus is transmitted and why restrictions are in place. ”

Doctor Fong says they are expecting the number of cases to increase as they are testing aggressively in areas they know the virus is spreading.

“We also have a number of prominent location that are under investigation including Government House and Kadavu House. Once again the public will see a lot of our team going around cordoning off various places that’s all part of the investigation.”

Doctor Fong says they are aware that the virus is spreading within containment zone especially in Suva and Nausori.

The Permanent Secretary says Fiji has had 360 cases in total since our first COVID-19 cases was recorded in March of 2020.

