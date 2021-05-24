Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Expect more severe COVID deaths at home: Dr Fong|COVID deaths slowly increasing in Central Division|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Health Center closed for decontamination|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Expect more severe COVID deaths at home: Dr Fong

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 4:00 pm

Fiji will continue to see people with severe COVID-19 dying at home.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says people can also expect cases to get to medical facilities in the late stages of severe illness and death within a day or two.

Dr Fong says Fijians are again being urged to know the severe symptoms of COVID-19, which include, difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, severe headache for a few days, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake; and pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says people who know their loved ones may be showing any of these symptoms are to go immediately to their nearest medical facility or call 165 if unable to get to a medical facility.

The Permanent Secretary for Health is also making it clear that although steam inhalation therapy or kuvui is commonly used as a home remedy to provide relief from congested nasal passages, and symptoms of cold or inflamed sinuses, or other mild COVID-19 symptoms, it is not a treatment for severe COVID-19.

Dr Fong emphasizes that severe COVID-19 is a medical emergency, and relying completely on home remedies can delay urgent medical treatment.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.