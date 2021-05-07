Expanded curfew and lockdown from Friday

A 24-hour curfew will come into effect for the Suva/Nausori corridor from 11pm Friday until 4am Tuesday as part of COVID-19 containment and tracing efforts.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong confirms the Suva and Nausori containment areas will merge into one single lockdown zone.

During the full lockdown from Friday night at 11pm until Tuesday morning at 4am, everyone in the Suva/Nausori corridor must stay home.

Article continues after advertisement

New measures will also be coming into effect for the rest of Viti Levu.

From Saturday 15th May, the curfew hours for the whole of Viti Levu will expand from 6pm until 4am every day.

Outside of Viti Levu, the curfew hours will remain from 11pm until 4am.

If the lockdown of Suva and Nausori expires on Tuesday as scheduled, the curfew hours from 6pm until 4am will apply in these areas as well.

Medical teams will use that time to trace, identify, and test as many contacts as possible and if investigations reveal large numbers of contacts in other areas, such as Lami, the lockdown order will extend to those areas.

“That means there are more than 48 hours between now and when the lockdown measures take effect. That is more than enough time to prepare properly without causing mass mayhem and disorder. You have two full days to manage your shopping and purchase food and other essential items for your home.”

Dr Fong adds people going out to shop before the Friday curfew must have careFIJI installed with Bluetooth turned on and if they see a crowd at the supermarket, they should go to a different shop.

He also confirms that for those who genuinely need emergency food supply in the later part of the curfew, there will be a dedicated hotline for so that food rations can be delivered.