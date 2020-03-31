Exchange continues at Delainavesi lockdown border

It was a rare sight at the Delainavesi Police Post in Lami as people continued to carry out exchange at the lockdown border.

Some of the items that were being exchanged by the people included water pump fittings, crates of pawpaws and other food items.

Apart from these drivers were also on standby at both ends to exchange their delivery trucks.

These vehicles were thoroughly fumigated before they were allowed to pass through.

A number of police officers are manning the borders in the lockdown areas of Suva.

