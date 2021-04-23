Home

Fijians need to adhere to safety measures

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 5:05 pm

Authorities say mandating laws and restrictions will be ineffective if people don’t follow COVID safe measures.

Health Permanent Secretary  Dr James Fong says the next two weeks will define the next two months of the country calling on every Fijian to behave as if they have COVID-19.

Dr Fong says there is no need for further action by law enforcement agencies because the responsibility lies with every citizen.

“Even if we are not showing any symptom of the virus we need to behave as if we have got COVID-19. By doing so and thereby wearing masks, staying at home and turning on your careFiji App you will be saving lives.”

Dr Fong says Fijians should think of their lives of their loved ones because no one is safe until all cases are found and isolated.

“With every new case, this crisis brings new and more personal meaning for more Fijians. Not only for Fijian members but for neighbors and the entire community.”

He adds we may have let our guard down and now we must all bear the consequences.

Non-essential businesses should close down and Fijians should avoid all close contact.

The Ministry has called on Fijians to stay home and always wear masks when going out.

 

