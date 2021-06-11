Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|Telehealth platform to help patients in the west|Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|Land restoration will contribute to COVID-19 economic recovery|More alcohol related arrests recorded|Nausori Health Centre closed|9,067 Fijians registered to return home|120 local businesses to be assisted|New Zealand workers assist Fijian families|Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced|Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong|More vaccine arriving soon as cases continue to rise|Lodoni villagers urged to stay home|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

EU diverts funds to help Fijians

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 4:11 am

The European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Sujiro Seam says that the funding for the day of Europe was diverted to projects that that will build resilience amongst vulnerable communities in Fiji during this outbreak.

Yesterday, the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific handed over 1500 reusable masks and 468 litres of hand sanitizers to three Non-Governmental Organisations.

This will support the efforts of the Fiji Muslim League’s Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre, Sai Perma Foundation and Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji in providing free reusable masks and hand sanitizers to the most affected communities to protect them and their families from this outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

Wearing mask and regularly cleaning hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer, together with keeping distance and avoiding crowds, prove effective in suppressing the transmission of this deadly virus and saving lives.

However, access to masks and hand sanitizer may be a challenge for the most vulnerable communities. This donation by the European Union aims to alleviate their burden.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.