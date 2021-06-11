EU diverts funds to help Fijians

The European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Sujiro Seam says that the funding for the day of Europe was diverted to projects that that will build resilience amongst vulnerable communities in Fiji during this outbreak.

Yesterday, the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific handed over 1500 reusable masks and 468 litres of hand sanitizers to three Non-Governmental Organisations.

This will support the efforts of the Fiji Muslim League’s Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre, Sai Perma Foundation and Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji in providing free reusable masks and hand sanitizers to the most affected communities to protect them and their families from this outbreak.

Wearing mask and regularly cleaning hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizer, together with keeping distance and avoiding crowds, prove effective in suppressing the transmission of this deadly virus and saving lives.

However, access to masks and hand sanitizer may be a challenge for the most vulnerable communities. This donation by the European Union aims to alleviate their burden.