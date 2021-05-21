Home

Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 5:45 am

People living in the upper reaches of Naitasiri have been reminded not to cross the containment borders in Sawani.

Commissioner Central Division, Josefa Navuku says that this in the interest of peoples’ safety and in a bid to also ensure a robust containment of the COVID-19 virus.

Navuku says measures are also being facilitated to assist people to get access to essential services within the Sawani containment border.

He says all essential shopping needs should be met by the local shops within the containment zone adding that MPAISA and MyCash will also be available at the Sawani service station

Navuku says people who will need to access money from their bank accounts will be able to access Westpac EFTPOS at Sawani service station that can also cater for ANZ and BSP customers.

He says other ATM withdrawals can be facilitated by the Commissioner Central Command Team at the Sawani Police Post with Western Union available at Vunidawa supermarket

The Commissioner Central Division confirms that the purchase of medicine can be facilitated at the border in consultation with Police and all other requests may be directed to Provincial Administrator Naitasiri office and CCD Office.

i. PA Naitasiri Office
i. PA Naitasiri – 99060323/ 9036141
ii. Roko Naitasiri – 9904163
iii. SDMO Vunidawa – 8919343
iv. SO Vunidawa – 9905876
ii. Commissioner Central Division Office (CCD Office) – 3475190

