Essential services to continue with conditions to be met

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 12:56 pm
Business house discuss curfew arrangments [Source: Fijian Government]

The government has affirmed that essential services which require movement from 10pm to 5am will continue but with conditions to be met.

Businesses will need to ensure staff who are required to work during curfew hours carry their company photo ID or any other national identification card.

A statement on the company letterhead must also be issued to staff clearly outlining the specific working schedule and contact details of immediate supervisors for verification purposes.

Article continues after advertisement

Contracted service providers including taxi and bus operators, port service providers such as tug operators or line port service providers should be provided with a similar letter confirming their engagement during the curfew period.

They must also provide a national contact centre telephone number to verify the claims, or the number of an officer who can vouch for the individual.

These measure are in place to enable business to continue without any disruptions.

