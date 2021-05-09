Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass

Businesses deemed essential can now qualify for movement passes during the 24-hour curfew and lockdown in the Suva/Nausori corridor.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Shaheen Ali says they are working with the Health Ministry and the Fiji Police Force to ensure essential services continue through this pandemic.

He says they are trying their best to ensure businesses such as selected manufacturing and emergency services are able to safely operate while keeping employees, clients, and the Fijian population safe.

The Ministry has been in regular discussions with stakeholders to see how best commerce and trade related activities, which are also essential at this time, can continue.

Ali adds they are also addressing the safe movement of essential and emergency goods to maritime islands.

A dedicated team has been set up to assess applications, approve movement passes as well as business operations in line with the health protocols.