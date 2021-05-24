Escalated levels of community transmission expected

Cases of COVID-19 continue to be identified among travelers coming to Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says all these cases are in fully vaccinated individuals who tested negative on their three-day pre-departure PCR test.

Dr. Fong adds these cases are currently in isolation within hotels, with protocols that have been well-rehearsed in the lead-up to border opening and continue to be overseen by the Health Ministry in the Western Division.

He says all positive samples will be sent to the partner laboratory in Australia for genomic sequencing.

Dr Fong stresses that as previously mentioned if a variant is transmissible enough, stringent border and community measures will only delay the inevitable entry and spread of current and future variants of the COVID-19 virus.

The Permanent Secretary says to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our country, Fijians must all get vaccinated when it is their turn and continue to be strict with COVID-safe measures.

Dr Fong warns community transmissions will be more evident over the ensuing weeks.

He says the Ministry is working on the assumption that the Omicron variant is already in Fiji and is being transmitted within the community.

The Ministry is hopeful the genomic sequencing results of the positive samples sent overseas will bear this out.

Dr Fong says there is an increasing number of cases in all divisions which is expected to continue to rise, demanding on-going surveillance for early intervention to mitigate COVID-19 risks.