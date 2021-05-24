Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Escalated levels of community transmission expected

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 8:46 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

Cases of COVID-19 continue to be identified among travelers coming to Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says all these cases are in fully vaccinated individuals who tested negative on their three-day pre-departure PCR test.

Dr. Fong adds these cases are currently in isolation within hotels, with protocols that have been well-rehearsed in the lead-up to border opening and continue to be overseen by the Health Ministry in the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

He says all positive samples will be sent to the partner laboratory in Australia for genomic sequencing.

Dr Fong stresses that as previously mentioned if a variant is transmissible enough, stringent border and community measures will only delay the inevitable entry and spread of current and future variants of the COVID-19 virus.

The Permanent Secretary says to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our country, Fijians must all get vaccinated when it is their turn and continue to be strict with COVID-safe measures.

Dr Fong warns community transmissions will be more evident over the ensuing weeks.

He says the Ministry is working on the assumption that the Omicron variant is already in Fiji and is being transmitted within the community.

The Ministry is hopeful the genomic sequencing results of the positive samples sent overseas will bear this out.

Dr Fong says there is an increasing number of cases in all divisions which is expected to continue to rise, demanding on-going surveillance for early intervention to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.