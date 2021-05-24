EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry

EqualMed donated medical equipment estimated at $1m to the Health Ministry.

CEO and founder of EqualMed, Nivita Sharma who now resides in America has been assisting Fiji for the past eight years.

The equipment handed-over included 600,000 face masks, 2,400 face shields, 5,000 gowns, 5,000 protective sleeves, 66,000 cotton swab/applicator, 200 Sets of oxygen masks, 430 IV cannulas, 225 oxygen tubes, 100 ambulatory bags, 30,000 Gloves, 2,000 IV sets, 100 CPR mask kits and 2,000 towels.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete while thanking EqualMed says that partnerships like this will further assist the Ministry in administering patient care.

Waqainabete added that the Fijian Government and developing partners are working hard to contain COVID-19 from the communities with all the strategic measures.

