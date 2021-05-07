Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC

Fijians have been warned to refrain from sending too many members of the same households on shopping runs.

With hundreds of Fijians in the Central Division lining up outside major supermarkets around Suva the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it is important that people are mindful of not exposing themselves.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says while families prepare for the full lockdown this weekend, adults must not take their children to busy centres.

Abraham also says for the meantime there is sufficient supply of food in supermarkets and people need not panic.

He says they are in constant discussion with supermarket owners checking for any shortfalls in the supply of essential food items and medicine, especially in containment areas.

The Commission also urges consumers to only purchase what they need, and not leave other Fijians at a disadvantage.