Ensuring public health safety critical to any travel bubble

Ensuring public health will be paramount to any travel bubble deal.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says before borders can open, there needs to be measures in place to ensure Coronavirus is contained and not allowed to spread to uninfected populations.

He says while discussions are on-going to include Fiji in a travel agreement with New Zealand, curbing any potential spread of COVID-19 will be critical.

“Our public health people will have to establish the protocols and procedures to allow travel to take place, but I think the hard work would take place between Australia and New Zealand. And once that work is done, it will be very easily applied to Fiji.”

While any international travel may be months away, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are working on laying the groundwork to ensure Fiji is ready to open up its borders safely.