Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Small breaches mean more work for health teams|Ensure reasonable exceptions during restricted movement: HRADC|Vendor's prayer with friends in confinement area|Teenager is latest local transmission|One caught breaching lockdown|Teams to conduct screenings in target regions|LIVE COVID-19 briefing soon|Screening exercise is not perfect: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to willingly comply|Security tightens in Suva City|Over 45,000 COVID tests conducted|Screening continues in Cunningham|19 active COVID-19 cases|Restricted movement from today|Nationwide lockdown a real possibility|No mask no ride on public transport|More screenings from funeral super spreader|No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19|COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week|Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers|Minimal to no bus services for Sunday|No entry without masks says SCC|Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed|Some West businesses taking drastic steps|Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ensure reasonable exceptions during restricted movement: HRADC

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 5:45 am

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is working with authorities to ensure there are reasonable exceptions during the times of restricted movement.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says authorities must ensure that COVID-19 related restrictions do not have a disproportionate and discriminatory effect on the public.

Raj says there must be reasonable exceptions to allow access to subsistence rights such as food, healthcare, transportation during medical emergencies, shelter particularly in the context of domestic violence and other basic necessities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Commission is working closely with the Fiji Police Force in ensuring households and individuals have access to basic food and other essential items during lockdowns and other COVID-19 related restrictions.


Ashwin Raj

Raj says the Commission has received complaints from Nadi that resident are not being allowed to pass certain check points to go shopping for food and accessing banks and paying utility bills.

He says the Commission has contacted the Fiji Police Force to assist the public in situations of emergency but the public too need to act responsibly.

The Commission Director says COVID-19 should not be used to abuse the right to privacy, to discriminate and stigmatize, particularly those who may be residing in lockdown areas, or communities which have been screened for COVID-19 or if they once tested positive for COVID19.

Raj also highlighted that a woman was reportedly denied access to a supermarket because she resided in Cunningham, Suva, a part of which is under lockdown.

The Commission is calling on the supermarkets, banks and pharmacies to avoid targeting shoppers based on where they reside.

Raj stresses that all public health advice must be taken seriously and adhered to.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.