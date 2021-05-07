Home

Empower Pacific receives calls from parents

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 4:45 pm

Children’s mental health is fragile and they react to stressful situations in different ways.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says they have been receiving calls from parents who have noted behavioural changes in their children.

Singh says they have been assisting a lot of parents during this period to enforce positive parenting strategies.

“Parents are concerned about drastic changes in the child’s behaviour. They also concerned about children showing signs of mild to severe anxiety or milt anxiety to severe anxiety or mild depression to severe depression.”

Singh says the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of people to feel anxious.

She adds parents need to engage their children in creative educational activities that can help them during this period.

