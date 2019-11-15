Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters

Employers have come under the spotlight for refusing to issue letters to workers wanting to access Fiji National Provident Fund assistance.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have received a number of complaints that some employers are not issuing letters to their staff to confirm that they are no longer employed the amidst COVID-19 crisis.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they suspect these employers are not making FNPF contributions.

He says they have asked FNPF to pursue those employers who have failed in their obligation.

The Economy Minister is urging employers that even if they have not been making FNPF contributions, they are still to issue letters to their employees.

