Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination

The Ministry of Employment has identified over 1200 employers and 66 workers seeking exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination.

Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar says they are carrying out workplace audit to ascertain the implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

Kumar says their audit focuses on the verification of COVID-19 protocols management system and procedures and vaccination update

They have also carried out 5188 audits in over 16,000 workplaces registered under the Ministry.

Kumar says during the survey they also identified 1208 employers and 66 workers were identified to be exempted or seeking exemption from vaccination from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Kumar says they carried out virtual training with key stakeholders including Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Fiji Trade Union Congress Members and Fiji Human Resource Institute which represents more than 80 companies.

He adds the main objective is to protect employers and workers from any risk of COVID-19 at the workplace.

Kumar also stresses that no one is being forced to get vaccinated.

He says during the survey they found out that some workers didn’t want to get vaccinated or come to work.

