Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Mother happy to be back in Lautoka|Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 7, 2020 6:05 am
An employee of Jade Salon in MHCC is now in self-isolation at his Nakasi home.

An employee of Jade Salon in MHCC is now in self-isolation at his Nakasi home after coming into close contact with Fiji’s sixth confirmed COVID-19 patient.

The patient as announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is a 21-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband on Thursday.

27-year-old Javed Ali says he has been advised to stay at home by the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

“So this medical team always come and check me every day. They saying everything is okay. They come and check my temperature and said everything is normal. They will only do the test if they see any symptoms but they haven’t seen any on me. They have also checked all my workmates as well. Some of them got tested and it came back negative.”

Ali says his colleague’s father-in-law and son both of whom are COVID-19 patients, came to his workplace on 23rd March.

“They were standing outside my work and because it’s like all mirror so we can see outside. Where they were standing. So the older guy who is in Labasa was standing with the son for her to finish work. So we asked her isn’t he supposed to be home like in quarantine or something then she told us no his not feeling sick, his all good so we just didn’t think it through.”

Ali says he is well and has not shown any flu-like symptoms.

Fiji has 14 case of COVID-19 as of yesterday.

COVID-19 Awareness

"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.