Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation

An employee of Jade Salon in MHCC is now in self-isolation at his Nakasi home after coming into close contact with Fiji’s sixth confirmed COVID-19 patient.

The patient as announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is a 21-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband on Thursday.

27-year-old Javed Ali says he has been advised to stay at home by the Health Ministry.

“So this medical team always come and check me every day. They saying everything is okay. They come and check my temperature and said everything is normal. They will only do the test if they see any symptoms but they haven’t seen any on me. They have also checked all my workmates as well. Some of them got tested and it came back negative.”

Ali says his colleague’s father-in-law and son both of whom are COVID-19 patients, came to his workplace on 23rd March.

“They were standing outside my work and because it’s like all mirror so we can see outside. Where they were standing. So the older guy who is in Labasa was standing with the son for her to finish work. So we asked her isn’t he supposed to be home like in quarantine or something then she told us no his not feeling sick, his all good so we just didn’t think it through.”

Ali says he is well and has not shown any flu-like symptoms.

Fiji has 14 case of COVID-19 as of yesterday.

