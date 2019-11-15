Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until December|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Bulitavu requests Speaker of Parliament to rule against motion|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|Nine Bills in COVID-19 Response Budget|Parliament practices social distancing|RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|COVID-19 numbers remain at five|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 11:15 pm
All employees in the country will have a 3% reduction in their Fiji National Provident Fund contributions from the 1st of April.

All employees in the country will have a 3% reduction in their Fiji National Provident Fund contributions from the 1st of April.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will continue till the 31st of December, 2020.

He says this will put $80 million in the pockets of all employees for the next nine months while a steady contribution to their superannuation scheme will continue.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum has further revealed that they will reduce employer FNPF contributions from 10% to 5% from the 1st of April to the 31st of December 2020.

He says this will enable employers to keep $130 million in their accounts.

The Economy Minister says this will help employers sustain their businesses and cash flow which is a critical issue at this point in time.

He adds that this will minimize job losses and hour reductions.

“Just as government is helping employers by reducing their FNPF commitments, we expect employers to work closely with FNPF to assist with the withdrawal process for any of their employees who qualify”.

Sayed-Khaiyum has also sent out a stern warning following the announcements that no Fijians should make a mad-dash to FNPF.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.