Eligible students urged to get vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 12:40 pm

There is no timeframe as to when face-to-face classes will resume from Early Childhood Education to Year seven.

According to the Ministry, the decision to start face-to-face classes for years eight to 11 is based on the vaccination of the students who are 12 years and above.

Minister Premila Kumar has clarified that once the schools reopen in January only Years eight to 13 will attend face-to-face classes.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says this is because students in years eight and above are offered the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Ministry does not want to put any child at risk.

“It is very important to create a safe environment in school for our students. For that reason, we are encouraging students to get vaccinated.”

Kumar says a staggered approach to re-opening of schools is recommended as a caution.

The remote teaching and learning for ECE to Year seven will resume from 4th January next year.

 

