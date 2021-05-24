Home

Elderly citizens’ safety remains a priority for the Valelevu Hart Nursing Home

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 11, 2021 4:46 pm

Valelevu Hart Nursing Home is facing challenges in looking after their residents during this outbreak.

Limited resources and care-takers have put pressure on the services provided to these elders.

Nursing home Director Sereima Ratu says they are utilizing their funds prudently to look after their residents.

“The elders here are surviving through their social welfare provided by the government”

Siteri Laveti, an elderly resident says their safety and protection remains a top priority for the hart workers.

“No one comes to visit us and give us gifts now. But we are all listening to the advisories from health officials”

The Valelevu Hart Nursing home currently houses 22 elderly individuals.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

