Samoa tests eight for COVID-19

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 21, 2020 2:26 pm

Samoa’s Ministry of Health says eight people have been tested for COVID-19, which includes travel from Fiji.

The Ministry says these cases have a history of travel to or contact with a relative who had travelled to Fiji, Australia, New Zealand or Spain and then had flu-like symptoms upon return to Samoa. All cases are now in isolation and being monitored closely by the Ministry of Health.

The patient’s samples have been sent to a laboratory in New Zealand for COVID-19 testing. The public will be updated immediately as soon as we have further information. As of today, the results are still pending.

The Ministry is presently following up all persons who came into contact with these patients for medical examination to determine if they need to be isolated.
They will also be interviewed to find out who they have also been in contact with recently.

This process is called contact tracing and it helps the Ministry to manage and stop the spread of diseases.

