Eight recover from COVID-19 as curve continues to flatten

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 22, 2020 11:48 am
Eight out of the 18 patients who had contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus in Fiji has now recovered.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been briefed by the Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete on the matter.

The Prime Minister says this means our recovery rate is now at 44 percent.

There is now only 10 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

52 tests were conducted last night and all came back negative, which includes 23 sailors, who will now go into home isolation.

Three cases were tested twice and have also returned negative samples on both occasions.

Click here for more on COVID-19

