COVID-19
Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in NZ
TVNZ
March 18, 2020 12:30 pm
Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New Zealand taking the total to 20. [Source: TVNZ]
Four new cases have emerged from Auckland, one in Christchurch, two in Waikato and one in Invercargill.
The New Zealand Health Ministry has confirmed all new cases are related to overseas travel, but no other details were given.
