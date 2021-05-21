Home

Eight more test positive including family from Samabula

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 22, 2021 8:52 pm

There are eight more COVID-19 positive cases announced tonight including a family of seven from Samabula.

A woman presented herself to Samabula Health Centre with COVID-19 symptoms, and tested positive, after which six members of her household have now also tested positive.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says at the early stage of investigations there has been no link established between the family and other cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The first case is from Muanikoso in Nasinu and is a contact of the Vunimono/Nadali, Nausori cluster.

Doctor Fong says the public should expect extensive investigations and screening to be ongoing tonight related to these cases in Muanikoso and Samabula.

This also brings to 11 the total number of positive cases for the day.

Meanwhile, three patients have recovered today, which means there are now 69 active cases and Fiji has had 206 cases in total, with 133 recoveries and four  deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

A total of 86,742 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since we started testing in early 2020 and a total 2802 samples were tested yesterday.

