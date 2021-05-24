Eight more die due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths and 653 positive cased as of 8am today.

The deaths were reported between 14th and 18th August.

Five deaths are from the Central Division and three from the West.

A total of 413 people have died due to COVID since March 2020.

The Ministry says the national seven day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day stands at 10.

As at 8am today, 1,088 COVID patients have recovered which means there are now 21,304 positive cases in Fiji.

Fiji has recorded 41,760 cases since the second wave of the outbreak began in April.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard