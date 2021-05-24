Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368

366 Fijians have now died since the second wave of COVID-19 started in April.

This comes as eight more people have died between Wednesday and today.

With the two deaths from last year, the total death toll stands at 368 and the national seven-day rolling average of deaths per day is nine.

The latest fatalities includes a Suva man aged 64 who died on Friday at the CWM Hospital and was not vaccinated.

Three deaths are from Naitasiri, where three men aged, 85, 63 and 76 years old respectively have succumbed to coronavirus.

Two of the victims were not vaccinated, while the 63-year-old whad only receivedreceived one dose.

A Lami man,56 who had recieved one jab died at home yesterday, while a 77-year-old died in Nausori and was not vaccinated.

Another male aged 40 died at CWM, died yesterday, 16 days after admission and was partially vaccinated.

A 66-year-old unvaccainted man from Caubati died Saturday, eight days after admission.

There have been two more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients taking the total number to 194, COVID-19 positive patients who died from.other causes.

However, the Health Ministry says these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

Meanwhile, there are 314 new infections with 259 cases are from the Western Division and 54 cases are from the Central Division with one case from the Northern Division.

There have been 987 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 23,598 active cases.

17,269 active cases are in the Central Division, 6328 active cases in the Western Division and one active case in the Northern Division.

There have been 39,770 cases during the outbreak that started in April and Fiji has recorded a total of 39,770 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 15,610 recoveries.

There are currently 274 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals.

70 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 56 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 148 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi. 66 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and eight are in critical condition.

