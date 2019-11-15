Home

Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 22, 2020 4:31 pm
Eight more people were arrested this morning for allegedly breaching the COVID-19 restrictions [Source: Fiji Police]

Eight more people were arrested this morning for allegedly breaching the COVID-19 restrictions in the Lautoka lockdown area.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qilio says four fishermen from Ba were intercepted by a Coastal Patrol team in Nacilau waters this morning and were taken into custody.

Three men from Nalawa, Yasawa were also arrested along the Viseisei Beachfront returning from an island resort and were trying to get into Lautoka.

[Source: Fiji Police]

The last incident saw the arrest of a 31year old woman who entered the cordoned off area via sea from Nadi.

The Commissioner highlighting that all reports of disobedience and attempts made to enter the lockdown areas will not be taken lightly and those who continue to breach the restrictions will face the full brunt of the law.

