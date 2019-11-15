Eight juveniles arrested from Southern Division

Six juveniles were arrested for playing soccer at the Niubalavu Road roundabout in Tacirua yesterday.

While two girls under the age of 17 were caught at the Nabua Muslim League shortcut last night.

The eight are among the fourteen individuals arrested for in the Southern Division for breaching restrictions in the last 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Five arrests were made in the Eastern Division for breaches of curfew while the West recorded one breach.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says parents and guardians must not let their guard down and ensure they are aware of what their children are doing at all times.

He says children should get their guidance and information from their parents and guardians, and not any other source as they could be misled and caught in a regrettable situation.