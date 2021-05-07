Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols

A 17-year-old girl was amongst the 61 arrests made in the last 24 hours for breach of COVID-19 protocols.

Police say the girl was found drinking liquor along the Raiwai area while seven students were found gathering along the Corbett Avenue area in Nausori.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says sixty-one arrests were made over the last 24-hours where eight juveniles are involved.

Tudravu is advising parents and guardians to keep monitoring the whereabouts of their children and inform them about the importance of adhering to the restrictions in place as well as the curfew orders.

Meanwhile, the Southern Division recorded twenty-five cases, the Eastern Division recorded twenty-two while seven people were arrested in the Northern Division.

The Western Division recorded seven cases.