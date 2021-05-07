Eight arrested for not wearing mask

Eight people have been arrested over the last 24-hours for not wearing a mask while traveling in a public service vehicle.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Lautoka, while seven were arrested from the Eastern Divison.

They are among forty-six people arrested over the last 24-hours

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says eleven people including a teacher were arrested in the West after they were found drinking grog while another four cases were recorded in Tavua for similar breaches.

Nine people were arrested from the Eastern Division whereas the Southern Division recorded nineteen cases.

Six people were found drunk in Samabula, two were arrested in Raiwaqa for drinking and loitering during curfew hours while five drunk individuals were arrested from Delainavesi.

A seaman was arrested in Lami for being intoxicated, four others were found drunk along Ratu Dovi Road in Nabua while a 20-year-old woman was arrested for crossing the containment zone.

Northern Division recorded two cases including a 26-year-old farmer who was found drinking during curfew hours while two men in their 30’s were arrested in Lajonia, Labasa for not adhering to the Health restrictions in place.